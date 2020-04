Also available on the NBC app

Ellie Goulding just got majorly pranked! The "Hate Me" singer was on BBC's "Michael McIntyre's Big Show," where the host pranked her by texting all her contacts telling them she's writing a song about the first time they met. The 32-year-old got a hilarious response from Princess Beatrice who sent the "Love Me Like You Do" singer a rhyming response.

