Princess Beatrice loves being a stepmother! The royal got candid about her new role for the first time following her nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last summer. The 32-year-old told the Evening Standard that she has really enjoyed spending some quality time with her husband's young son amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime," she said.

