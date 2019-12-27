Also available on the NBC app

Princess Beatrice broke a major royal tradition this Christmas. While royal family members typically only bring their significant others to Christmas morning church at Sandringham after they've gotten married, Beatrice brought her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, this year. This is the second time a grandchild of the Queen's has done things differently: in 2017, Prince Harry brought then-wife-to-be Meghan Markle to the family's Christmas service, months before their eventual wedding.

