Princess Beatrice And Fiance Visit Prince Andrew Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Princess Beatrice and her soon-to-be-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi visited Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew at Windsor Castle for the first time since the Prince announced he would be stepping back from royal duties. While the Princess appeared to be in good spirits when she left the castle, reports say that she has been “in tears” after apparently convincing her father to participate in his now-infamous BBC interview. The scandal has also caused doubts on whether Beatrice’s upcoming wedding will be as lavish as that of her sister Eugenie, whose wedding cost taxpayers upwards of $2 million.

