The late Prince Philip will never be forgotten by his family, especially daughter Princess Anne. In a prerecorded interview with ITV to be broadcast when her father's passed, the only daughter of Philip and the Queen opened up about her dad's legacy. When asked to sum up the impact he'd had on his loved ones, she shared, "From our family, it's fundamental – Without him, it would be completely different." Anne also recalled how her father was there by Prince William and Prince Harry's side during the funeral procession for their mother, Princess Diana.

