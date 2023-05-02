Main Content

Princess Anne Opens Up In Rare Interview About King Charles' Coronation Day & The Monarchy's Future

CLIP05/02/23

Princess Anne is speaking out in a rare interview just days before her brother's coronation day. The younger sister of King Charles III recently sat down for an interview with Canada's CBC News' The National correspondent Adrienne Arsenault, and the 72-year-old royal said that streamlining Britain's royal family to make it a smaller and cheaper enterprise for UK's taxpayers "doesn't sound like a good idea." Later in the interview when Princess Anne was asked how she and her family deal with other countries and people wanting the monarchy to be abolished, she defended her family and what the royals stand for. As Princess Anne's older brother prepares for his coronation day, alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, the royal admitted that she believes he won’t be changing much in his new role.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Princess Anne, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Royals, Royal Family, Coronation, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.