Princess Anne Makes Surprise Visit To New York City Following Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Death

Princess Anne made a surprise trip to the Big Apple and got to take a ride on one of New York City's most iconic public transits. The N.Y.C. Department of Transportation took to Twitter to reveal that the 72-year-old ventured over to Staten Island on the ferry. "We were pleased to welcome Her Royal Highness Princess Anne to the #StatenIslandFerry today," the Department of Transportation wrote alongside a photo of the royal.

