Princess Anne Gets Honorary Degree From Sister-In-Law Camilla Just A Day After Queen’s Royal Family Summit

Princess Anne is receiving major praise for all her charitable work! Just one day after Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry met-in person to "talk things through" regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from their senior royal duties, the Queen's only daughter earned an honorary degree from the University of Aberdeen for her outstanding contribution to public life.

Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
