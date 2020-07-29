Also available on the NBC app

Even the royal family is still struggling with video chats amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic! In a clip from the recent ITV special, "Anne: The Princess Royal at 70," the 69-year-old royal was captured coaching her mother through a video chat - and it was super relatable! "Good morning," Queen Elizabeth II said after she joined the call. "I’m very glad to have been able to join you." Anne replied, "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen."

