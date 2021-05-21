Also available on the nbc app

The 38-year-old royal shared a snap on Instagram where he’s getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Science Museum Vaccination Center in London, and while Wills was hoping to keep the attention on the frontline workers who are helping with the vaccine rollout across the UK, royal fans couldn’t get over his bulging bicep! One fan wrote, “First time seeing royal arms.” While another user wrote, “Ok Prince William, I see that arm definition.”

Appearing: