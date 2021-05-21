Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Prince William's Buff Arm In Vaccine Pic Has Royal Fans Hot And Bothered

CLIP05/21/21
Also available on the nbc app

The 38-year-old royal shared a snap on Instagram where he’s getting his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Science Museum Vaccination Center in London, and while Wills was hoping to keep the attention on the frontline workers who are helping with the vaccine rollout across the UK, royal fans couldn’t get over his bulging bicep! One fan wrote, “First time seeing royal arms.” While another user wrote, “Ok Prince William, I see that arm definition.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Access hollywood, entertainment news
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.