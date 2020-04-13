Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is reaching out to the grassroots charities helping their communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge video chatted with two local organizations that benefit from his patronage, the National Emergencies Trust, to share his thanks and appreciation for their hard work and dedication amid the health crisis. "I think Britain is at its best, weirdly, when we're in a crisis," he said on a call with the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire. "We all pull together and that community spirit and that community feel comes rushing back quicker than anything else."

