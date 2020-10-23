Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Prince William wants a taste of that finger lickin' good chicken! The Duke of Cambridge was caught sneaking a peek into the window of a KFC restaurant as he accompanied wife Kate Middleton to the launch of the "Hold Still" photography exhibition in downtown London. Not missing a beat, the fast food chain tweeted out a hilarious shot of Wills as they trolled the apparently hungry heir — nicknamed "His Royal Thighness" — for eyeballing customers' meals. The brand posted jokingly, "William whispered quietly to himself, 'Oh, I just can't wait to be wing.'"

