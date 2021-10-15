Beyoncé & Jay-Z Take Italy By Storm In Glam Couple's Getaway: See The Romantic Pics!
Prince William is sharing kind words for Robert Irwin. The wildlife conservationist interviewed William about the Earthshot Prize, which honors inspiring and innovative solutions to the planet's environmental challenges. Robert was visibly moved when the royal said he believed the teen's late dad, Steve Irwin, would be proud of his work. The Earthshot Prize series and ceremony are both available across Discovery platforms.