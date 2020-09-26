Also available on the nbc app

Is Prince William the next royal to go Hollywood? The Duke of Cambridge took to the Kensington Royal Instagram account on Friday and teased an upcoming project with a fellow legendary Brit, sharing just a single photo of two empty director's chair with his name on one and "Sir David" on the other – tagging none other than icon David Attenborough! So what could these two have in store? Well, the snap comes just one day after Sir David officially joined Instagram and explained why now seems like the perfect time to use social media to carry his longstanding message of environmental activism.

