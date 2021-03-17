Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Prince William got festive for St. Patrick's day! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a cute cameo to honor the holiday in a video compiled and shared by the Irish Foreign Ministry, which included leaders from around the world. "We're delighted to wish you all a very happy St. Patrick's Day," said Kate after her husband spoke the Irish language. He then joked, "How come you got that easy bit?"

Appearing: