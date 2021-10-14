Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding Festivities Begin With Family Dinner In Italy
CLIP 05/20/22
Main Content
Prince William is slamming the hype surrounding space travel. The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the BBC's Newscast on Wednesday ahead of the first Earthshot Prize, which rewards those working to save the planet. During the interview, William took aim at the billionaires who are busy attempting to send people to outer space. "It's the idea that we need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," he said.