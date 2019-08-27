Prince William Sent This Sweet Photo and Message To Fans Who Wished Him A Happy Birthday

Also available on the NBC app

Prince William is returning the birthday love with thank-you notes! The Duke of Cambridge recently mailed out sweet replies to fans who sent him letters to celebrate his 37th birthday back in June. The blog Gert's Royal Replies, which highlights correspondences between the royal and fans, tweeted out William's new card, which includes a sweet note and a portrait of him first taken for his British GQ profile back in 2017.

Appearing: