The royals know how to have fun! Prince William is set to appear in the ITV documentary, “Prince William: A Planet For Us All” where he was asked if Princess Charlotte is cheekier than Prince George. “No they’re about as cheeky as each other. They’re very cheeky,” he said. He also revealed that his daughter can do the viral floss dance. “Charlotte can floss,” he said and went onto admit that he can’t. “Catherine can floss but I can’t. It’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss.”

