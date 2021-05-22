JoJo Siwa Gushes About Girlfriend Kylie Prew Making Red Carpet Debut: 'She's The Best'
CLIP 09/06/21
Main Content
Prince William is reflecting on a personal tragedy at a bittersweet location. The Duke of Cambridge launched his royal tour of Scotland this week and delivered a personal address to the church’s general assembly on Saturday, sharing how much the country means to him and his family and revealing that it’s where he experienced his saddest memory – learning his mother, Princess Diana, had died.