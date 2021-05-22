Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Prince William Says Learning Of Mom Princess Diana’s Death Is His ‘Saddest’ Memory

CLIP05/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is reflecting on a personal tragedy at a bittersweet location. The Duke of Cambridge launched his royal tour of Scotland this week and delivered a personal address to the church’s general assembly on Saturday, sharing how much the country means to him and his family and revealing that it’s where he experienced his saddest memory – learning his mother, Princess Diana, had died.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Prince William, Princess Diana, princess diana death, princess diana interview, prince william scotland, Prince Harry
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.