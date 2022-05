Also available on the nbc app

The Cambridge family is into gaming! Prince William revealed on his latest royal outing that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a budding interest in video games. "They're fascinated by it. George particularly, he's more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment to kind of be doing it, but they love the films as well," he shared.

