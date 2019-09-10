Also available on the NBC app

Princess Charlotte is royally obsessed with a particular magical creature. During a visit to Harcombe House in Chudleigh, England, on Sept. 9, Prince William revealed that his daughter "loves unicorns." William's revelation makes total sense, as Charlotte has been spotted on more than one occasion with unicorn items! Most recently, the 4-year-old had a sparkly purple unicorn keychain on her backpack for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

