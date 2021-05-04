Main Content

Prince William is giving us a peak at Princess Charlotte sixth birthday celebration! The Duke of Cambridge talked about the special day on Tuesday, while visiting Babcock Vehicle Engineering, to learn about the company’s important role during the Covid-19 pandemic. There he was asked if Charlotte enjoyed her big day. "She had a lovely day, thank you," William said according to Hello. "Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over. They grow up very fast. It was great fun." Even though the Cambridges celebrated Charlotte’s birthday privately with family, they followed tradition by sharing an adorable new birthday portrait of the princess.

