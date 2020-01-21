Prince William Remembers This Heartwarming Detail About His Romantic Proposal To Kate Middleton

Also available on the NBC app

Prince William is reminiscing of the time he got down on one knee to ask Kate Middleton to be his wife! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge held a reception at Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth to mark the U.K.-Africa investment summit. During the reception, Prince William gushed about his of his love for the African continent, including the details behind the process of popping the big question to Kate almost 10 years ago in Kenya.

