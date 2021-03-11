Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is speaking out. The royal stepped out in London with his wife Kate Middleton for their first public appearance since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. He was asked by a reporter if he has spoken to his brother since the interview and if the royal family is racist – to which William responded saying he’s going to speak to Harry soon and that his family isn’t racist.

