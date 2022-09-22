Main Content

Prince William & Princess Kate Thank Royal Staff In First Appearance Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince William and Princess Kate are showing their appreciation to the people who helped make Queen Elizabeth's committal service happen. The Prince and Princess of Wales met with volunteers and operational staff on Thursday who were involved at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday. William and Kate also supported the crowds that gathered to pay tribute to the late monarch after her death. Her royal highness died on Sept. 8 at 96 years old in Scotland at Balmoral.

