It's been 23 years since Prince William and Prince Harry lost their mother, Princess Diana. The royal died on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in a Paris tunnel. At the time, her beloved sons were staying at Balmoral Castle, the royal family's Scottish holiday home. William and Harry revealed in the 2017 ITV and HBO documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," that they spoke to their mother over the phone hours before her death – and they both wish they’d appreciated the call more at the time. "I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye … If I'd known now, obviously what was going to happen, I wouldn't have been so blasé about it,” William said in the film, while Harry said he’d regret “for the rest of [his] life how short the phone call was.”

