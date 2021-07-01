Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles as they reunited to honor their late mother, Princess Diana. The brothers revealed the statue to the world on what would have been her 60th birthday. The statue is located at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, which was Diana’s favorite. The royal tragically passed away in 1997 at the age of 36 after being involved in a car crash in Paris. “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” the brothers said in a conjoined statement.

