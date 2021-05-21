Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Prince Harry are strongly speaking out after findings were released from an investigation into Princess Diana's famous 1995 interview with BBC Panorama. The investigation, conducted by former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson, concluded that BBC journalist Martin Bashir commissioned fake bank statements, acted inappropriately, and breached the BBC's producer guidelines to gain access to the Princess of Wales. In a statement, William said the findings were "extremely concerning" and that "the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation." Harry, meanwhile, said in part that "the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

