Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Prince William & Prince Harry React To Investigation Into Princess Diana's BBC Martin Bashir Interview

CLIP05/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Prince Harry are strongly speaking out after findings were released from an investigation into Princess Diana's famous 1995 interview with BBC Panorama. The investigation, conducted by former Supreme Court Judge Lord Dyson, concluded that BBC journalist Martin Bashir commissioned fake bank statements, acted inappropriately, and breached the BBC's producer guidelines to gain access to the Princess of Wales. In a statement, William said the findings were "extremely concerning" and that "the BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation." Harry, meanwhile, said in part that "the ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Princess Diana, royal, BBC, panorama, interview, Martin Bashir, Prince William, Prince Harry, Royal Family, Royals, celebrity, investigation
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.