Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Reunite For First Time In Months At Remembrance Day Event

The royal family hasn’t appeared in the same place together in a long time, and brothers William and Harry have not been spotted together since Harry confirmed their rift in an ITV documentary this summer. But that all changed on Saturday when the family appeared at an event to commemorate those who lost their lives in combat. The Queen herself sat in between her son, Prince Charles, and grandson Prince William as they listened to the ceremony. Tomorrow the royals plan to attend official Remembrance Day ceremonies together for the first time.

