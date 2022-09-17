All eight of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren came together to honor their late grandmother with a vigil. Prince William and Prince Harry joined cousins Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at the Queen's lying-in-state at Westminster Hall on Saturday to stand vigil around her coffin. They all entered together and walked toward the coffin – with William and Harry leading the group. The brothers wore their military uniforms, while the rest of the Queen's grandchildren dressed in black.

