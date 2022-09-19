Prince William and Prince Harry are walking side-by-side for their grandmother. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex marched next to each other behind Her Royal Highness' coffin as they arrived for her funeral service on Monday. In an emotional show of support, the men stood together as family, heading through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey parallel to one another. William wore his military uniform, while Harry wore a morning suit.

NR S2022 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight