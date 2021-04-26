Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Prince Harry are giving royal fans an opportunity to view their late mother Princess Diana’s wedding dress. The exhibit was announced on Historic Royal Palaces’ social media on Monday. “This summer we’re welcoming you back to #KensingtonPalace in royal style. See the wedding dress of Diana, Princess of Wales in our new exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between designer and royal client, opening (June 3rd),” the post reads.

Appearing: