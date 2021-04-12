Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianniuli Get Judges Permission For Mexico Vacation
Prince William is breaking his silence about the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the Duke of Edinburgh writing in part, “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.” Buckingham Palace announced on Friday that Prince Philip had passed away at the age of 99.