Prince William is getting candid about how fatherhood and his mental health go hand in hand. The Duke of Cambridge joined legendary football players for a meaningful game of Jenga, which was used to promote William and wife Kate Middleton's mental health charity, Heads Up. While chatting about what makes everyone the "most happy," the royal revealed that it's when all of his three children, despite driving him insane sometimes.

