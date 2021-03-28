Also available on the nbc app

Prince William has been given a new title that could go straight to his head! The Duke of Cambridge was named the world’s “Sexiest Bald Man,” according to a new study. The Sun reports that researchers for cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita discovered that the word “sexy” was used to describe William more than 17 million times in Google search results. As if that doesn’t sound impressive enough, check out the royal’s competition! Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis and Vin Diesel were just a few of the stars Will beat for the top spot.

