Prince William Meets John F. Kennedy’s Daughter Caroline During Visit To JFK Library

CLIP12/02/22

Prince William is meeting American royalty! The Prince of Wales met John F. Kennedy’s daughter Caroline on Friday at the Kennedy Library in Dorchester, Mass. The 65-year-old U.S. Ambassador to Australia greeted the royal alongside her daughter Tatiana and son Jack Schlossberg. The group briefly chatted outside before heading inside to tour the library. President John F. Kennedy inspired Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, which is a global challenge designed to find and grow solutions that will repair the planet this decade.

