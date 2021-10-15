ATEEZ Dishes On Inspiration Behind ‘THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 07/06/23
Main Content
Prince William dropped a sweet reference to his little girl during his first-ever Instagram Q&A. The Duke of Cambridge fielded some questions on his IG Stories on Friday, and one of the light-hearted questions reminded him of his daughter, Princess Charlotte. When a fan asked "Are unicorns real?", he replied, "Well, I think if you talked to my daughter, she'd say they were real. Obviously, it's a trade secret, so I can't possibly comment."