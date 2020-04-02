Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reaching out to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge phoned staff members at Queen's Hospital Burton in Staffordshire, England, this week, days after a 55-year-old consultant at the facility reportedly passed away from COVID-19 complications. William shared a heartfelt message of gratitude on behalf of him and Kate, thanking the medical workers for their tireless efforts responding to the outbreak. The royals also phoned University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and revealed on Instagram that the NHS workers, including doctors and nurses, informed them about not only the support they’ve received throughout their communities but also how they’re helping each other as the crisis impacts their personal and professional lives.

Appearing: