Brad Pitt launched a zinger about Prince Harry moving to North America in his BAFTA acceptance speech, and his speech got a laugh from Prince William. Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood" and though he wasn't there in person to accept it, he penned a speech for his co-star Margot Robbie to read in his absence and the actor dropped in a couple of jabs at Brexit and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving to North America.

