Prince William, Kate Middleton, The Queen & More Royals Share St. Patrick's Day Wishes Amid Pandemic

CLIP03/17/20
Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating St. Patrick's Day with a special tribute to the Irish Guards amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess marked the occasion by posting a slideshow of photos to Instagram featuring the military troops. They wrote, "Happy St Patrick's Day! In the absence of the annual #StPatricksDay Parade with the @IrishGuards (as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas), of which The Duke of Cambridge has been Colonel since 2011, we're sharing more on where the Irish Guards will be working this St Patrick's Day." Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also commemorated the holiday in the midst of the ongoing public health crisis.

