Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back where it all began! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went land surfing in St. Andrews on Wednesday and let their love, and competitive edges, fly. The couple are visiting their old college town, where they met and fell in love as freshman at St. Andrews University almost 20 years ago. While going head-to-head on the land yachting course, they showed their affection for each other, smiling lovingly and laughing while they raced. William even affectionately put his hand on Kate’s back in a tender moment we don’t often see from the perfectly poised heir.

Appearing: