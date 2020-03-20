Also available on the nbc app

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a private visit to the London Ambulance Service’s 111 control on Thursday, where they thanked the first responders who are responsible for helping those affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Prince William penned a personal note about the experience that he shared alongside several photos in an Instagram caption stating, he and Kate "were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most."

