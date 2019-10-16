Prince William, Kate Middleton Follow Princess Diana's Same Footsteps In Pakistan 18 Years Later

Also available on the NBC app

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Oct. 16, 2019 when they visited Chitral in Pakistan, which is the same town the late Princess Diana visited back in 1991. They were even gifted Chitrali hats, which Diana was also given during her visit. That's not the only gift the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given -- they were also gifted an album of photos from Lady Di's visit, according to posts on social media. The couple is touring the region to view the effects of climate change in the area.

