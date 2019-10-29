Also available on the NBC app

Prince William and Kate Middleton were reportedly scheduled to fly with their three kids on the Leicester City helicopter weeks after it suffered a deadly mechanical failure causing a crash that killed 5 people. One of the victims of the accident was Prince William's pal and pilot of the aircraft, Eric Swaffer. The sister of the pilot's fiancé told The Sun that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "were scheduled to fly together again in November, just a short time after the helicopter crashed."

