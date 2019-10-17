Main Content

Prince William Joked After Plane Emergency With Kate Middleton That He Was The Pilot

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on a flight during their royal tour of Pakistan when the plane was forced to make an emergency landing due to a terrifying electrical storm! Royal reporters, who were also on the flight, were tweeting about what was happening. Daily Mail reporter Rebecca English revealed the plane circled for an hour because of the storm. Another reporter revealed that Prince William personally checked on the passengers to make sure they were all ok.

