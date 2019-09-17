Also available on the NBC app

Who knew Prince William was such a "Killing Eve" fan? The royal toured a new exhibit featuring memorabilia from some of the most acclaimed British TV and film projects, and wound up being gifted with a pair of pajamas from the BBC show that were worn by star Jodie Comer. Producer Sally Woodward Gentle told reporters that William "didn't quite get" the quirky drama at first but soon "got into it" and has "watched it all," praising its dark humor and stellar acting.

