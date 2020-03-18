Also available on the NBC app

Prince William is the first member of the British royal family to deliver on-camera remarks about the COVID-19 pandemic. The 37-year-old broke his public silence on the global crisis, sharing a new appeal from the National Emergencies Trust that will raise funds in support of local charity efforts to assist those facing hardship amid the outbreak. William shared that when launching the NET last year, he didn't expect to have to utilize the resource in such a dire way – especially not so soon. But with lockdowns and restrictions increasing worldwide, he's also grateful for the way communities have banded together for the greater good.

Appearing: