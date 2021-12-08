Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Prince William Invites Teen Heroes To Kensington Palace For Special Reason

CLIP12/08/21
Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is making time to meet with young people who hope to make a difference. The Duke of Cambridge greeted Radio 1's Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. "It is always amazing to meet young people who make a positive difference in their communities. Yesterday this year's Radio 1 Teen Heroes winners came to Kensington Palace to talk about the incredible things they have done to make a difference to the lives of those around them," the royal wrote on Twitter.

Appearing:
Tags: Prince William, Royals, Royalty, Royal Family, duke of cambridge
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.