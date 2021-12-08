Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is making time to meet with young people who hope to make a difference. The Duke of Cambridge greeted Radio 1's Teen Heroes at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. "It is always amazing to meet young people who make a positive difference in their communities. Yesterday this year's Radio 1 Teen Heroes winners came to Kensington Palace to talk about the incredible things they have done to make a difference to the lives of those around them," the royal wrote on Twitter.

