Prince William Honors Wildlife Conservationists Who Are Protecting Animals In Africa

CLIP11/22/21
Prince William is celebrating a cause near and dear to him. On Monday, the 39-year-old royal attended the annual Tusk Conservation Awards which celebrates conservationists who are protecting endangered species in Africa. At the event he presented each winner their award and gave a passionate speech about the importance of protecting endangered species in Africa. "We owe it to our children and future generations to act now," he said.

