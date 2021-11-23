Also available on the nbc app

Prince William is celebrating a cause near and dear to him. On Monday, the 39-year-old royal attended the annual Tusk Conservation Awards which celebrates conservationists who are protecting endangered species in Africa. At the event he presented each winner their award and gave a passionate speech about the importance of protecting endangered species in Africa. "We owe it to our children and future generations to act now," he said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution