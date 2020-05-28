Also available on the nbc app

Prince William may have spent his whole life in the spotlight, but even he gets a little stage fright now and then! It's hard to imagine anyone being more used to the public eye than the future King of England, but William recently shared that he has anxiety when speaking in front of a crowd, and accidentally discovered a useful – and totally relatable! – trick to help calm his nerves. In a clip from the new BBC One documentary "Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health," the dad of three explains how his poor vision is actually an asset every time he takes the podium because he actually can't see anyone's face during his speeches.

